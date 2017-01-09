Common Cause opposing Sessions for attorney general

A Washington D.C. based liberal political advocacy group is opposing president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general. Jay Heck with Common Cause in Wisconsin says the national organization doesn’t usually weigh in on presidential cabinet picks or appointees – but is making an exception.

“In the case Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, Sessions’ record on issues that are of particular concern – voting rights and campaign finance reform – are of real concern,” Heck said.

Common Cause is opposing Sessions over what it terms hostility to voting rights laws while serving as a U.S. attorney, Alabama state attorney general and four-term U.S. senator. “Sessions has been very critical of the Voting Rights Act,” Heck said. The advocacy group cited Sessions’ stated positions on campaign finance as another reason to oppose his nomination.

Sessions’ two-day Senate confirmation hearing is set to start Tuesday. “We’re urging people in Wisconsin to contact both Senator Tammy Baldwin and Senator Ron Johnson and express opposition,” Heck said.