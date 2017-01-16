Dunleavy leads Hawks past the Bucks

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Mike Dunleavy, playing in just his second game with his new team, scored 20 points to lead the Atlanta hawks to a 111-98 win over the Bucks in Atlanta on Sunday.

Dunleavy was sent to Atlanta in the Kyle Korver deal. He hit 4 of 5 three-pointers as the Hawks made 13 of their 26 three point shots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals for the Bucks (20-19) in the loss. The Bucks are now 0-3 against Atlanta (23-17) this season.

Dunleavy played two seasons with the Bucks and shot 41.6% from three-point range while in Milwaukee.

Dwight Howard had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Seven of the 14 rebounds were offensive boards, helping the Hawks score 20 second chance points.

The Bucks will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers (2:30 p.m.) this afternoon as part of the NBA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.