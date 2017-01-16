Facebook threats send Waupaca schools into lock down

A 17-year-old student at Waupaca High School is in custody after police say he posted a threat online Monday morning. Police Lieutenant. Geoff Johnson says the county communications center got a Crime-Stoppers tip shortly after 8 a.m. saying “someone had threatened to shoot up a Waupaca school.”

All schools in the district went into immediate lock down, with police and sheriff’s deputies responding. Crime-Stoppers provided a name of a suspect. Police confirmed the 17-year-old boy was currently at the high school, and he was taken into custody for questioning, where he allegedly admitted to posting threatening comments on Facebook.

Charges of making a terrorist threat will be referred to the Waupaca County District Attorney’s office.

WDUX