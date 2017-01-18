Griffin sentenced to 65 years in toddler death

A Bellwood, Illinois man was sentenced Wednesday to 65 years in prison for killing a 14-month-old boy and injuring the infant’s twin brother. Fond du Lac County Judge Dale English also sentenced 30-year-old Daniel Griffin to 35 years extended supervision.

English said race never entered any of his decisions on evidence and testimony used during the trial. District Attorney Eric Toney agrees that Griffin got a fair trial.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that a fair trial occurred, that Judge English presided over it and did an excellent job being fair to both sides,” Toney said.

Griffin maintained his innocence during a statement during the sentencing. His lawyer will be appealing the case. Griffin was found guilty of standing on both baby boys, killing one of them when he and the babies’ mother visited Fond du Lac in July of 2015.

KFIZ