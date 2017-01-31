Lawmakers introduce ‘right to try’ legislation

Wisconsin could become a “Right to Try” state, under a bill being proposed at the Capitol.

State Representative Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) is a co-sponsor of the legislation, which would allow terminally ill patients to try drugs that are currently in the middle of FDA testing.

The Oconomowoc Republican says those who have a “death sentence” from their doctor should be given every possible opportunity to save their own lives. “If somebody’s been told by their doctor that they are going to die, they should be able to attempt anything that they care to to try to live,” he argues.

The “right to try” option would only apply to treatments that have cleared the first phase of federal testing. Kleefisch says 33 other states already have similar laws on the books.