Lowe sparks second half run for Green Bay

Kenneth Lowe scored 11 points and blocked three shots in the second half on Tuesday night, leading the Green Bay Phoenix to a 80-71 come-from-behind win over Northern Kentucky at the Resch Center.

The Phoenix (10-6, 4-0 Horizon League) forced 19 turnovers, registered 12 steals and 10 blocks to remain perfect in league play.

Lowe finished the game with a season-high 13 points and a career-high four blocks, helping the Phoenix rebound from a 15-point deficit.

Five players finished in double figures for Green Bay, led by Jamar Hurdle’s 15. Charles Cooper joined Lowe with 13 points. Khalil Small had 12 and Warren Jones 10.

Green Bay will host Wright State on Thursday night at the Resch Center.