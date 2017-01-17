Marquette coughs up lead, falls at Butler

The Marquette Golden Eagles coughed up a 16-point halftime lead and fell to the Butler Bulldogs 88-80 at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday.

The 14th-ranked Bulldogs came from behind at halftime for the fourth time in the last five games to pull out a victory. It’s also the 14th straight win at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

In the final 20 minutes, Butler scored 63 points and hit 70% from the field. The Bulldogs attempted 26 second half free throws and committed zero turnovers.

It’s the second loss this season for Marquette (12-6, 3-3 Big East) after holding a double-digit, second-half lead.

Marquette freshman Markus Howard scored a career high 26 points in the loss. The Golden Eagles play at Creighton on Saturday.