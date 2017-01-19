Packers have some injury concerns heading to Atlanta

As it turns out, wide receiver Jordy Nelson isn’t the only injury concern for the Green Bay Packers as they get ready to face the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Nelson is considered a longshot to play with broken ribs and Davante Adams’ status is also in question after he suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the win over the Cowboys last Sunday.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Adams isn’t expected to practice until late in the week, probably not until Saturday.

Adams caught five passes for 76 yards against the Cowboys after setting career highs with 75 catches for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns for the season.

When asked about the possibility of having to play without Nelson and Adams in Atlanta on Sunday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, “We’ve won without them before. We’d like to have them out there, but we’ll see what happens.”

Rookie Geronimo Allison (hamstring) also didn’t practice on Wednesday. Jeff Janis (quad) practiced on a limited basis.

Randall Cobb and Trevor Davis were the only two receivers not listed on the teams injury report.

Defensively, cornerback Quinten Rollins (concussion) is expected to increase his workload this week and could be cleared to play Sunday. Safety Morgan Burnett (thigh), worked in the rehab group on Wednesday.