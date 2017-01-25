Packers re-sign eight players from practice squad

The 2016-17 season just finished, but the Green Bay Packers are already moving ahead to next season.

The Packers re-signed eight players to futures contracts on Tuesday, all of them ended the year on the Packers’ practice squad.

The players are center Jacob Flores, wide receiver Antwan Goodley, linebackers Reggie Gilbert and Derrick Mathews, guard Lucas Patrick, tight end Beau Sandland, nose tackle Brian Price and safety Jermaine Whitehead.

Whitehead and Price has brief stints on the active roster. Whitehead played in two games on special teams, while Price played in one game.

McCarthy’s year end presser

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will hold his season-ending press conference on Thursday morning (10:30 a.m.) at Lambeau Field.