Planned Parenthood supporters rally at Ryan’s office

Dozens of medical students, mostly from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, gathered outside Congressman Paul Ryan’s downtown Janesville office on Wednesday, with concerns that the Republican Speaker of the House wants to block funding for Planned Parenthood.

“These services are primarily preventative services, so we’re concerned that women around Wisconsin and around the United States might lose access to important services such as cervical cancer screening, things like STI screening for HIV, and affordable access to long-lasting contraception,” said Maggie Smith, who helped deliver a letter with hundreds of signatures from both practicing doctors and medical students.

Ryan said earlier this month that Republicans will move to defund Planned Parenthood as part of efforts to repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“A lot of us in the health care community stand together on this issue,” said Smith. “We’re concerned for our patients access to this very vital and affordable source of care.”

