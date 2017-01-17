Settlement helped Walker clear presidential campaign debt

A settlement agreement with several vendors to his presidential campaign helped Governor Scott Walker close out his remaining debt.

A report filed with the Federal Elections Commission shows the campaign negotiated down over $374,000 in debts owed to ten vendors by about $41,000. The campaign argued the move was preferable to forcing both sides into a legal battle or further delaying payments.

The governor ran for the Republican presidential nomination for just three months in 2016, before dropping out of the race amid falling poll numbers and rising debts. He opened 2016 owing about $1 million and pledged he would pay it off by the end of the year. His campaign announced last week that it had met that goal.

Walker relied heavily on his list of campaign donors to help raise money. Rather than directly asking people for donation though, he sold that list to other candidates through New Hampshire-based Granite Lists. A review of records from the past year show much of what the campaign took in came from donor list sales.