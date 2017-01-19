Speaker Vos signals resistance to UW tuition cut

A push to cut tuition at University of Wisconsin campuses could face resistance in the state Assembly.

Governor Scott Walker said his State of the State Address earlier this month that he wants to include a tuition cut in his upcoming state budget proposal. However, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) indicated this week that he may be looking at a different priority.

“While I’m open to the idea and what to see the governor’s exact language, I would rather put the money in financial aid,” Vos said Wednesday, during a wispolitics.com event in Madison.

The Rochester Republican said that would allow the money to have a greater effect on those who need financial help getting a college education. “Just cutting tuition across the board means that you are going to give the same assistance to somebody who could write a check out without even blinking as you are to someone who is a first generation college student,” he said

Vos said he would rather help students who normally would leave college with a lot of debt, because they typically have to borrow the money needed to get an education.

The governor has not indicated how large of a tuition cut he plans to seek. However, he has said state funding would cover the cost of the proposal.