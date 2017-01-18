‘Taste the Rainbow’ – Dodge Co. Skittles spill

Dodge County Highway crews responded to an unusual clean up Wednesday morning — thousands of Skittles strewn across a county road south of Beaver Dam after an overnight spill. “Someboy was hauling boxes of candy and one must have broken open,” said Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who used the Skittles “taste the rainbow” tagline in posting a report to his department’s Facebook page.

Were the candies — which appeared a uniform pink after dissolving into the roadway — an effective deicer? “I wasn’t out there so I couldn’t tell you how sticky it was, but I would venture to guess some of the stickyness might hold those tires to the pavement a little better,” Schmidt said.

KFIZ