Waupaca County jury acquits Alison Roe

A Waupaca County jury deliberated about six hours before finding a woman not guilty of murder.

The two-man, ten-woman jury returned not guilty verdicts in the case against Alison Roe, charged with 1st degree intentional homicide in the 2015 stabbing death of Craig Dake at the Fremont apartment they shared.

The 44-year old Roe told investigators she stabbed Dake in the chest during a domestic assault in which Dake was strangling her. The prosecution acknowledged during the trial that investigators found strangulation marks on her neck.

Judge Vicki Clussman instructed the jury Monday morning that they could also consider lesser convictions of 2nd degree intentional homicide, or 1st degree reckless homicide during their deliberations. The jury came back with not guilty verdicts on each one.

WDUX