Wisconsin man ordered to trial for 11th drunk driving charge

A man arrested by Appleton police for his 11th drunk driving offense has been ordered to stand trial. One police officer testified on Wednesday at the preliminary hearing Wednesday for 42-year-old Steven Johnson of Fond du Lac.

An arraignment date has not been set, according to Outagamie County court records. Johnson was arrested January 1st after a traffic crash in downtown Appleton. The preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol three times the legal limit for driving.

Despite ten previous drunk driving suspensions, revocations or convictions between 2006 and 1990, police said Johnson had a valid driver’s license at the time of his arrest. Court records show Johnson was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2006 arrest in Oshkosh. He also had to serve three years on probation.

WTAQ