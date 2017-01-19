Google+

Wolf to stay in Green Bay, Gutekunst still in 49ers GM hunt

Green Bay Packers Director of Football Operations, Eliot Wolf, withdrew his name from consideration for the San Francisco 49ers general manager and has reportedly signed a new deal with the Packers.

The Packers increased Wolf’s salary but isn’t believed to have received a new title with his latest deal.

The 34-year-old Wolf, who is the son of former Packers general manager Ron Wolf, is most likely a strong candidate to succeed Ted Thompson when the 64-year-old general manager decides to retire.

This is Wolf’s fifth promotion since Ted Thompson took over as general manager in 2005.

Packers director of player personnel, Brian Gutekunst, is still a strong candidate for the 49ers GM position and some believe he is the front runner to replace the fired Trent Baalke.


