Antetokounmpo scored 30 in all-star debut

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 30 points, 22 of them coming on dunks, but the Eastern Conference fell to the Western Conference 192-182 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis set an NBA All-Star game record with 52 points to lead the West. The previous record of 42 points was set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.

The 30-points for Antetokounmpo is the most points scored by a Bucks player in an NBA All-Star game.

Lebron James added 23 points and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the East.

It’s the first time the All-Star game has had a Bucks player in it in 13 years. Antetokounmpo is the first Bucks player to start since 1986 when Sidney Moncrief did it.

Antetokounmpo hit 14 of 17 field goal attempts. He also added six rebounds, three steals and one assist.