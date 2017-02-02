Badger women remain winless in Big Ten play

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team remains winless in the Big Ten this season. The Badgers fell on the road 63-43 last night to the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats moved to 17-5 on the season, improving to 6-3 in the Big Ten Conference. They held the Badgers (5-17, 0-9 Big Ten) to 32% shooting from the field, holding Wisconsin scoreless for more than eight minutes over a stretch in the second and third quarters.

The Badgers made just five of its 23 shots in the first 20 minutes.

Cayla McMorris scored 11 points to lead the Badgers.