Badgers claim second straight WCHA regular season title

For the second-straight year, the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team wrapped up the WCHA regular season title on Senior Day. The Badgers wrapped up the 2016-17 league title with a 8-0 shutout win over second-ranked Minnesota-Duluth at LaBahn Arena.

Junior forward Baylee Wellhausen scored her first career collegiate hat trick while fellow junior Annie Pankowski tallied a pair of goals in the win.

Senior An-Renee Desbiens earned her 50th career shutout, making 15 saves to earn her NCAA-leading 12th shutout of the season.

The Badgers (26-2-2, 21-2-2-2 WCHA) also earned a 2-1 shootout victory on Saturday over the Bulldogs (20-4-5, 17-4-4-1 WCHA).

Wisconsin closes out the regular season with a series at fifth-ranked Minnesota this weekend. Faceoff on both Saturday and Sunday is set for 3 p.m.

AUDIO: Baylee Wellhausen on her first career shutout :14

AUDIO: Coach Mark Johnson says it’s not easy to win a regular season title :17

AUDIO: Mark Johnson on clinching league title on Senior Day :20