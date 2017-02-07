Badgers climb in both Top 25 polls

The Wisconsin Badgers (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten) moved up four spots to number-five in the Amway Coaches Poll and three spots from 10th to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers have won seven straight and 16 of their last 17 and will travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers (10-13, 4-7) on Thursday night. Nebraska has lost seven of their last eight games.

Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes said Sunday as they rise in the rankings, the bulls-eye gets bigger.

AUDIO: Nigel Hayes on the pressure that goes with high rankings :10

The Badgers are one of three teams in the To 25. Purdue is 16th in the AP poll and 18th in the Coaches poll. Maryland is 21st in the AP poll and 22nd in the Coaches poll.