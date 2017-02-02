Badgers go heavy with receivers and linemen (AUDIO)

Wisconsin’s 2017 recruiting class is made up of 19 scholarship players. Of the 19, four are wide receivers and four are offensive linemen.

One of the strengths of the wide receiver group is Danny Davis, from Springfield, Ohio. He announced Wednesday afternoon that he decided to attend Wisconsin over West Virginia and Kentucky. The 6’3, 190-pound Davis also had offers from Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State, Northwestern and Cincinnati.

The Badgers lose wide receiver Robert Wheelwright to graduation. They also added Texas wide receivers Emmet Perry (Desoto) and Cade Green (Austin), as well as Deron Harrell of Denver.

All four of the incoming offensive lineman are from Wisconsin. Guard Kayden Lyles (Middleton), tackle Tyler Beach (Port Washington), guard Logan Bruss (Kimberly) and guard Alex Fenton (Menomonie) will add some much needed depth to the offensive line. UW will enter the 2017 season with 14 scholarship linemen.

Lyles is the brother of UW backup quarterback Kare’ Lyles and is part of a group that is already enrolled at Wisconsin. He’ll be able to participate in spring practice.

Also on campus already is quarterback Jack Coah (Sayville, N.Y.), cornerback Madison Cone (Kernersville, N.C.), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (Bolingbrook, IL), outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (Rock Valley, Iowa), wide receiver Deron Harrell (Denver) and cornerback Faion Hicks (Miami, FL).

Van Ginkel played one season at South Dakota and played last season at Iowa Western Community College, which should put him in competition for playing time immediately.

The 19 scholarship players come from 12 states, including seven from Wisconsin.

AUDIO: Paul Chryst says this group is a great fit :16

AUDIO: Paul Chryst on filling position needs :12