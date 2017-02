Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators voted with their parties on the confirmation of fellow Senator Jeff Sessions to be the nation’s new attorney general.

Republican Ron Johnson voted yes and Democrat Tammy Baldwin voted no Wednesday, as part of a 52-47 overall vote.

The final vote came after 30 hours of contentious debate in the chamber. Sessions planned to resign from his Senate post late Wednesday night so he could be sworn in as the new head of the U-S Justice Department.