Barrett wants legislative action on illegal guns

Last year, Milwaukee police officers seized more than 2400 illegally-carried firearms, and two months into the new year, police have seized more than 300 guns. Mayor Tom Barrett joined police on Sunday in displaying some of the weapons seized so far this year.

“It is not uncommon for these police officers and other police officers to face this when they’re off on their dayly patrols and their nightly patrols,” Barrett said.

Barrett wants state lawmakers to pass a bill to make it a felony to own a gun in Wisconsin for people with three misdemeanor convictions in a five-year period.