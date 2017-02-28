Brewers beat Rangers for first Cactus League win

The Milwaukee Brewers picked up their first Cactus League win of the spring, knocking off the Texas Rangers 5-0 in Surprise, Arizona.

Brewers starter Junior Guerra struck out two in an inning of work. Six other Brewers pitchers combined to hold the Rangers to just two hits the rest of the way.

Former Ranger outfielder Lewis Brinson was 3 for 3 with a double and a rbi for the Brewers. Scooter Gennett and Orlando Arcia also added a pair of hits.

The Brewers are scheduled to face the Kansas City Royals this afternoon in Phoenix.

Opening Day is now just 34 days away, April 3, against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park.