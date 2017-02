The Milwaukee Brewers opened their exhibition season with a 11-0 win over UW-Milwaukee at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

Top Brewers prospect Lewis Brinson homered twice and drove in four runs. Jesus Aguilar added a three-run blast and Scooter Gennett, who played in left field on Friday, also homered for the Brewers.

The Brewers open Cactus League play today against the Angels in Tempe.