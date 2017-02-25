Bucks fall to Jazz, end 3-game win streak

The Milwaukee Bucks opened the second portion of their NBA season on Friday night, falling to the Utah Jazz 109-95 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks (25-31) saw their three-game winning streak end as they try to make a push for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 12 rebounds and five steals to lead the Bucks.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 29 points, while George Hill and Derrick Favors each added 19.

Utah led 59-46 at halftime and 87-75 after three quarters. The Jazz outscored the Bucks 52-34 in the paint.