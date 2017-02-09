Bucks return Middleton, lose Parker

Khris Middleton’s return to the court was supposed to be the start of good things to come for the Milwaukee Bucks. But forward Jabari Parker went down with what the team is calling a sprained left knee, putting a damper on the night.

The Bucks (22-29) went out and lost to the Miami Heat 106-88, their 11th loss in the last 13 games. The Heat (23-30) won its 12th straight game.

Parker injured the same knee that required surgery during his rookie season when he suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in a December 2014 game against Phoenix. He would miss the rest of the season.

Parker will undergo an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury.

Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 16 rebounds to lead Miami. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks. Parker scored 14 points before getting hurt. Khris Middleton played 15 minutes in his first game back from a serious hamstring injury. He finished with five points.

AUDIO: John Hammond on Jabari Parker’s injury :12

AUDIO: Jason Terry says it’s tough to see Jabari Parker go down :11

AUDIO: Jason Terry says the Bucks need more effort & energy :14