Bucks start road trip with loss

The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t won in Utah dating back to 2001. The streak continued last night, falling 104-88 to the Jazz for their 15th straight defeat in Utah.

The Bucks (21-27) lost their fourth in-a-row and their 9th in the last 10 games.

All-Star forward Gordon Hayward poured in 27 points and Rudy Gobert added 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz (31-19).

Jabari Parker scored 17 points to lead the Bucks. Greg Monroe added 13 and Thon Maker 12, while Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled with nine-points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Bucks will try to end their losing streak in Denver on Friday night.

Middleton is getting closer

The Bucks can’t get shooting guard Khris Middleton back soon enough. Middleton has been practicing full throttle and without limitations. He’s not expected to play on this road trip, but could return to the lineup before the all-star break.

Middleton suffered a torn left hamstring in September and hasn’t played since undergoing surgery.