Bucks win second straight without Parker

When Giannis Antetokounmpo goes 2 for 9 from the field and scores just eight points, you expect to see the Milwaukee Bucks on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

That was not the case last night though. With Jabari Parker lost for the season, the Bucks (24-30) knocked off the Detroit Pistons (26-30) 102-89 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, winning their second straight game.

Greg Monroe had 25 points and 13 rebounds and Michael Beasley added 23 points, four assists and three rebounds to lead the Bucks to victory.

Beasley was hot early, hitting 8 of 9 shots from the field in the first half. Monroe hit his first five shots in the second half, making him a perfect 7 for 7 for the game up to that point.

The Bucks won back-to-back games for the first time in a month and have just one game before the all-star break. They’ll face the Brooklyn Nets out east on Wednesday night.

The Pistons got 26 points from Marcus Morris and 21 points and 12 rebounds from Andre Drummond.

Tony Snell added 16 points and Khris Middleton 11 as the Bucks bench scored 49 points on the night.

AUDIO: Jason Kidd on Greg Monroe :22

AUDIO: Jason Kidd on Michael Beasley :13

AUDIO: Greg Monroe on the Bucks defense :16