Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Brewers / Carter agrees to one-year deal with the Yankees

Carter agrees to one-year deal with the Yankees

By

Chris Carter

Free agent first baseman Chris Carter, who tied for the National League home run lead last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The new deal is subject to Carter passing a physical and includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $3 million salary and $500,000 in performance incentives.

Carter clubbed 41 home runs last season, matching Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for the National League lead.  The Brewers decided not to offer Carter a contract after last season.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page