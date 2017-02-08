Carter agrees to one-year deal with the Yankees

Free agent first baseman Chris Carter, who tied for the National League home run lead last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The new deal is subject to Carter passing a physical and includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $3 million salary and $500,000 in performance incentives.

Carter clubbed 41 home runs last season, matching Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for the National League lead. The Brewers decided not to offer Carter a contract after last season.