Former Badger hockey coach Jeff Sauer dies

Former Wisconsin men’s hockey coach, Jeff Sauer, passed away this morning at the age of 73. Sauer had been suffering from Pancreatic Cancer.

Sauer coached the Badgers from 1982 to 2002, winning a pair of NCAA titles in 1983 and 1990.

Sauer led the Badgers to three NCAA Frozen Four appearances, 12 NCAA Tournament berths, six WCHA playoff titles and two WCHA regular season titles.

Prior to his long successful stint with the Badgers, Sauer coached at Colorado College from 1971 to 1982. He was named the WCHA Coach of the Year in both 1972 and 1975.

Sauer’s career record is 655-534-57. The 655 victories is 7th on the all-time list. At Wisconsin, he went 489-306-46.

Most recently, Sauer led the U.S. Sled Hockey team to a Paralympic World Championship in 2012 and an Olympic Gold Medal in Sochi, Russia in 2014.