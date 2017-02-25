Hockey Badgers move into first place tie in the Big Ten

The 19th ranked Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team moved back into first place in the Big Ten Conference, knocking off the 4th ranked Minnesota Gophers 3-2 at Mariucci Arena on Friday night.

The win lifts the Badgers (18-10-1, 11-4-0-0 Big Ten) into a tie with the Gophers (20-9-2, 11-4-0-0) with five games left in the regular season. The two teams play the series finale tonight.

Minnesota scored 28 seconds into the game, but the Badgers got three second period goals from Trent Frederic, Aidan Cavallini and Ryan Wagner to take a 3-1 lead in the final third and final period.

Freshman Jack Berry turned aside 36 shots, including 17 in the final period to backstop the Badgers to the victory.

Wisconsin defenseman Peter Tischke had 11 blocks, including nine in the third period. The Badgers had 18 blocks as a team in the final period.

The Badgers can have first place all to themselves if they can pull off the sweep of the Gophers tonight.

Badger women win

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team cruised to a 7-0 victory over Minnesota State in the opening round of the WCHA playoffs on Friday night at LaBahn Arena.

Wisconsin can wrap up the best-of-three series with a victory in Madison today.