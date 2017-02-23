Lawyers say family of Tony Robinson to receive $3.35 million settlement

A lawsuit filed in the death of a 19-year-old Madison man fatally shot by a police officer in 2015 has been settled for $3.35 million. Attorneys representing the family of Tony Robinson planned a Thursday press conference to announce the settlement in the fatal shooting of Robinson, who was biracial, by white Officer Matt Kenny.

Madison’s police chief reacted to the news of the settlement during a Capitol press conference on drug overdoses.

“No amount of money is ever going to equate with or compensate adequately the loss, the pain and the grief that the Robinson family has to contend with,” Mike Koval said. “But similarly, this is an officer who has basically had his career marooned and placed on a desert island the past two years, subject to the court of public opinion.”

Kenny was cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of Robinson. Robinson’s family filed the federal lawsuit against the city and Kenny, arguing that Kenny didn’t need to confront Robinson in the stairwell of a Williamson street residence. Kenny responded to calls reporting a man running in traffic and assaulting people.

Koval said the settlement will have a “chilling effect” on police and recruiting. “Let’s all be adult it. This has implications beyond the pale of a case that has no legal precedent, but it certainly has a shelf life.”