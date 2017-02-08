Madison and Milwaukee confirm immigrant friendly status

Wisconsin’s two largest cities have taken swipes at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. In Madison, the City Council has voted unanimously to designate the council’s main office and public libraries as “safe places” where immigrants can get information about their rights, and phone interpreter services.

“It may seem to be a subtle difference from what was originally introduced, but in many ways it allows us to maintain the very nature of what we are committed to doing, without in any way creating a setback or an opportunity for someone else to unduly infilict harm or pain on us,” said Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.

In Milwaukee, the Common Council voted 13-2 to oppose Trump’s travel ban to the U.S. for immigrants from Muslim majority nations.

“We want to be that welcoming country, but we also have an obligation to ensure the safety in this very dangerous world,” said Alderman Bob Donavon, who voted against the resolution.