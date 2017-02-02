Marquette falls at the Garden

After back-to-back wins over Creighton and Villanova, the Marquette Golden Eagles have returned to earth, dropping two straight games to a pair of teams in the bottom half of the Big East Conference.

Andrew Rowsey scored 21 points for Marquette last night, but the Golden Eagles fell to St. John’s 86-72 at Madison Square Garden.

Marquette (14-8, 5-5 Big East) led by six midway through the first half before the Red Storm built an eight-point lead by halftime.

St. John’s (11-13, 5-6 Big East) extended that lead to 17 in the second half and then held off a late Golden Eagles rally for the win.

Sam Hauser was the only other Marquette player in double figures with 14 points.

Junior college transfer Bashir Ahmed posted a game-high 23 points for the Red Storm. The freshman guard duo of Shamorie Ponds and Marcus Lovett added 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Marquette will try to end their two-game losing streak at DePaul on Saturday.