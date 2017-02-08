Marquette’s offense falters in loss to Butler (AUDIO)

For most of the season, the Marquette Golden Eagles defense has been an issue. Last night, the offense took its turn in the Golden Eagles 68-65 loss to Butler in Big East play at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Marquette (15-9, 6-6 Big East) trailed by seven at halftime. But the Golden Eagles battled back with some solid defense and took the lead midway through the second half.

But Butler (19-5, 8-4) regained the lead just a couple of minutes later and never trailed again.

Marquette’s defense held the Bulldogs to just 28 points in the second half but couldn’t come up with enough offense to pull out the win.

Luke Fischer led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds, but the Golden Eagles got only a combined 10 points from starters Haanif Cheatham and JuJuan Johnson. Backup guard Andrew Rowsey was also held scoreless after putting up 20-plus point games in each of the last three.

Marquette has dropped three of the last four games after knocking off top-ranked Villanova.

The Golden Eagles will travel to Georgetown this weekend.

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski says not enough offense :11

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski says they struggle to find a consistent playmaker :21

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski on Andrew Rowsey being held scoreless :09