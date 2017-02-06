Meteor lights up the sky above Wisconsin (VIDEO)

Many residents across the Midwest saw and heard a possible meteor streaking across the sky early Monday morning.

The American Meteor Society says it received almost 200 reports of a green fireball flashing in the sky at about 1:30 this morning. National Weather Service offices across the region also posted several videos online showing the object falling to earth, with bright flashes lighting up the sky.

The NWS office in Sullivan also posted radar images online, indicating the suspected meteor fell over Lake Michigan – just to the northeast of Sheboygan.

Most of the report came from along the Lake Michigan shoreline, with sightings as far south as Chicago. A video camera on the roof of the Atmospheric, Oceanic & Space Sciences Building on the UW-Madison campus also captured video.

(VIDEO: UWSSEC)