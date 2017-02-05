Nelson celebrates Super Bowl week with Comeback honor

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson was honored Saturday night with the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award, by an overwhelming choice.

One year after reconstructive knee surgery (ACL), Nelson caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and a league leading 14 touchdown catches.

Nelson is 31 years old and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be every bit as good or better for the Packers next season. He is under contract through the 2018 season. He is set to earn more than ten-million dollars in salary and bonuses in the final year of his contract.