Packers release RB James Starks

The Green Bay Packers parted company with veteran running back James Starks on Tuesday.

Starks was a sixth-round pick in 2010 and started as a rookie in Super bowl XLV, but he rushed for just 145 yards and averaged just 2.3 yards per carry in nine games last season.

Starks didn’t clear the concussion protocol and missed the NFC Championship game loss in Atlanta. Starks also missed four games earlier in the season with a knee injury.

The Packers had signed Starks to a two-year, $6 million contract prior to the start of last season.

Starks was struck on the driver’s side by a semi on a Green Bay street in the early morning hours of December 12. The driver of the semi was cited for inattentive driving.

Starks was set to make $2.6-million in base salary in 2017. There’s always a chance he could re-sign with the Packers at a lower price.

Last season’s starter, Eddie Lacy, will be a free agent next month. It leaves Ty Montgomery as the top tailback on the roster going into free agency and the upcoming draft.