Richland Center woman gets 25 years in prison for poisoning attempt

A Richland Center woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for allegedly trying to kill her grandmother.

Under an Alford plea, 27-year-old Nina Fields maintained her innocence while agreeing there was enough evidence to convict her.

Fields was charged last October with attempted first degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say she put antifreeze in a drink which her grandmother, Joan Wheeler, later consumed.

Investigators say she gave different stories about her motive, finally stating she accidentally put the drink in Wheeler’s refrigerator.

As part of her sentence, Fields must spend ten years on extended supervision when she leaves prison.