River Falls saw its magic number drop to two, to clinch at least a share of the WIAC regular-season men’s basketball title. The Falcons knocked off La Crosse 73-59 on Wednesday night.

The fourth-ranked Falcons (19-1, 9-0 WIAC) now have a three-game lead with five games left in the regular season.

WIAC Scoreboard

Stevens Point 69, Oshkosh 68

Eau Claire 95, Stout 91

Whitewater 68, Platteville 64