Schimel announces deal for NARCAN anti-overdose drug

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has negotiated a price break, for first responders who provide NARCAN to overdose victims.

Attorney General Brad Schimel announced an agreement with Adapt Pharma, a maker of the anti-overdose NARCAN nasal spray, to provide a significant rebate to governmental agencies and community organizations that provide nasal NARCAN to first responders.

Adapt Pharma’s President of U.S. Operations Mike Kelly said nasal NARCAN is extremely easy to use. “We had to ensure that this product can be used by someone at a third grade reading level, without instructions,” Kelly said.

The one-year deal would allow local police and emergency units, local governments and public and private schools to buy 4-milligram doses of the drug in bulk for 75 dollars each.