Schimel says feds & medical community should decide marijuana policy

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel doesn’t think state legislators should be determining marijuana policy.

At an event in St. Paul with Minnesota attorney general Lori Swanson to discuss opioid addiction, Wisconsin’s Republican AG said the medical community and federal government should drive the debate.

“My perspective relating to medical marijuana is that we should let the medical and scientific communities decide what’s best for medicine,” Schimel said. “And right now, neither the AMA nor the FDA have concluded that marijuana is an appropriate way to address pain.”

And Schimel restated a concern often voiced by some law enforcement officials and policy makers , that “pot” often leads to the use of more dangerous drugs.

“Not everyone who smokes marijuana goes on to use harder drugs, but most of the people we find using the harder drugs did start with smoking marijuana,” he said. “It remains a gateway.”