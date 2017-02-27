Snell’s late three-pointer lifts Bucks past Suns

Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd was hoping to get Giannis Antetokounmpo some time off in the fourth quarter, knowing the Bucks would be playing again Monday night against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

With Antetokounmpo resting, the Phoenix Suns got three straight dunks from Marquese Chriss to draw within one point in the closing minute. Antetokounmpo was inserted back into the lineup with 45.4 seconds left and the Bucks held on for the win.

Tony Snell buried a three-pointer with 8.3 seconds left to give the Bucks (26-31) a 100-96 victory.

Antetokounmpo led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Michael Beasley had 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 15, all of which came in the second half.

T.J. Warren led the Suns (18-41) with 23 points.

The Bucks are in Cleveland tonight. The Cavaliers lead the season series 2-1.