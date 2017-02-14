Syrian refugee in Wisconsin files federal lawsuit over immigration order

A federal lawsuit has been filed by a Syrian refugee living in Wisconsin, who is challenging a federal order stopping immigration from his home country.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a man identified only as “John Doe,” who lives in Dane County. The challenge claims his efforts to bring his wife and 3-year-old daughter to the U.S. from Aleppo were halted last month when President Donald Trump signed an executive order stopping the refugee program and banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The man is being represented by Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP.

The man fled Syria in 2013 and was granted asylum in May of last year so he could escape torture in Syria, where he had been imprisoned. The lawsuit says his family remains in hiding.

The case is one of several lawsuits prompted by the president’s executive order, which has been suspended by a federal court in California.