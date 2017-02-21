Urban Revitalization committee announces hearings in 5 cities

A new Assembly Committee on Urban Revitalization is holding public hearings in cities around the state. State Representative Bob Gannon (R-West Bend) is the committee chair, and says he doesn’t want to hear from politicians.

“I’ve made it clear that I hear politicians enough,” Gannon said. “Politicians are practiced at getting ahold of state legislators and telling us their opinion. I’ve heard their opinion. I want to get down to the roots and down to the people living in these neighborhoods.”

The public hearings will run from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. in five cities.

March 23, Green Bay

March 24,Wausau

April 20, Oshkosh

May 18, Racine

June 1, Milwaukee

June 2, Beloit

Gannon, who has a reputation at the Capitol as a concealed carry advocate, and who once flipped off a Democratic lawmaker on the Assembly floor, says Republicans don’t have any animosity towards the state’s cities.

“I’ve been called a racist, a joker and a Milwaukee-hater,” Gannon noted. “None of the above are true. What the politicians say and that the citizens say, I think we’re going to find out the truth of that as we have the hearings.”

The committee findings will serve as a basis for legislation. State Representative Jason Fields (D-Milwaukee) serves as the committee vice-chair.