UW students want Blank to condemn white nationalist group

Interrupting a meeting between University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and student government leaders on Tuesday, student protesters pleaded with Blank to not allow establishment of a campus chapter of a white nationalist group.

“Speech that is offensive, immoral or has several other adjectives, is protected free speech,” Blank told the students. “I am saying that I find all of this deeply offensive.”

Daniel Dropik, a UW-Madison student and the founder of the Madison American Freedom Party, has served time in federal prison for fires at black churches in Milwaukee and Michigan. Blank has asked the Board of Regents to review admissions policies to enable admissions officials to do criminal background checks on prospective students. He was recently handing out fliers urging students to “fight anti-white racism on campus.”

One of the protesters, Sam Parks, said he wants Blank to do more. “I an many other students wish to see explicit discipline towards people that try to initiate in dangerous ideologies,” he said.