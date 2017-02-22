Whitewater & La Crosse earn men’s WIAC playoff wins, Women start tonight

The WIAC opened its men’s basketball playoffs on Tuesday night.

La Crosse got 24 points from Ben Meinholz and the Eagles (14-12) marched into Eau Claire and beat the Blugolds (18-8) in first-round action.

The Eagles will face top-seeded and regular season champion River Falls in Thursday’s semifinals.

Whitewater (21-5) got 24 points from Demetrius Woodley as the Warhawks knocked off visiting Stout (13-13) 78-69.

The Warhawks will play at Oshkosh in Thursday’s semifinals.

WIAC Women’s Tournament

The WIAC women’s tournament tips off tonight with a pair of opening round games.

(5th seeded) Eau Claire at (4th seeded) La Crosse 7 p.m.

(6th seeded) River Falls at (3rd seeded) Stevens Point 7 p.m.

Top seeded Oshkosh and second seeded Whitewater receive first round byes and will host semifinal games on Friday night.