Wisconsin home sales continued climb in January

Home sales in Wisconsin started off the year strong, as did the median price on homes.

Just under 3,800 homes were sold in the state last month – a 1.7-percent increase over January of 2016. A report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association (WRA) also shows the median sales price for a home sold in the state last month was 158,000 – an increase of 6.4 percent from a year ago.

WRA board chairman Erik Sjowall says home sales have been pushed by low mortgage rates and Wisconsin’s low unemployment rate, which stood at 4 percent in December. The rise in prices is attributed, in large part, to a tight inventory in the state’s housing market.


