Wisconsin renews rebate deal for opiate antidote

A rebate agreement between the state and the maker of a popular medication used to counteract heroin overdoses will remain in place. Attorney General Brad Schimel says the state has renewed a deal with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to provide a $6 rebate for each naloxone syringe public entities purchase through February 1 of next year.

Naloxone, which is often branded as Narcan, can be administered as a nasal spray or injection and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes. Schimel says having it available is crucial to saving lives within the first few minutes of an overdose. “I appreciate Amphastar’s willingness to partner with the State and provide those on the frontlines of this battle with financial relief,” the attorney general said in a statement.

State Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), who has led efforts in the Legislature to help address a statewide opioid abuse epidemic, said the rebate program will help save lives.

The rebate program is open to state, county, and local government agencies, as well as law enforcement and other public and government entities that distribute naloxone.